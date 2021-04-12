Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 3,677,613 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.1 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -6.64% during that session. The AKTX stock price is -87.11% off its 52-week high price of $4.21 and 39.56% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 187.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 244.15 Million shares.
The consensus among analysts is that Akari Therapeutics, Plc (AKTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) trade information
Despite being -6.64% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 12 when the AKTX stock price touched $3.20-3 or saw a rise of 32.99%. Year-to-date, Akari Therapeutics, Plc shares have moved 15.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) have changed -31.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 84.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.
Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 122.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +122.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 122.22% from the levels at last check today.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc (AKTX) estimates and forecasts
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +12.6%.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 28.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.17% with a share float percentage of 29.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akari Therapeutics, Plc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 452.17 Thousand shares worth more than $836.51 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 1.18% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Omnia Family Wealth, LLC, with the holding of over 391.58 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $724.43 Thousand and represent 1.02% of shares outstanding.
