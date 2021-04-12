Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,463,058 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $250.97 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.49 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 4.3% during that session. The PLX stock price is -27.87% off its 52-week high price of $7.02 and 56.65% above the 52-week low of $2.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 476.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 844.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) trade information

Sporting 4.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 12 when the PLX stock price touched $5.60-2 or saw a rise of 2.5%. Year-to-date, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 50.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) have changed 12.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 173.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +173.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 173.22% from the levels at last check today.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +38.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -104.55%, compared to 8.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -120% and 92.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.8%.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +104.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.64% with a share float percentage of 14.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Burrage Capital Management LLC with over 2.47 Million shares worth more than $8.97 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Burrage Capital Management LLC held 5.44% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 488.63 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.77 Million and represent 1.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.29% shares in the company for having 133100 shares of worth $483.15 Thousand while later fund manager owns 67Thousand shares of worth $243.21 Thousand as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.