Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,731,006 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.73 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -4.66% during that session. The HYLN stock price is -473.97% off its 52-week high price of $58.66 and 3.23% above the 52-week low of $9.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.18 Million shares.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Despite being -4.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the HYLN stock price touched $12.67- or saw a rise of 19.89%. Year-to-date, Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares have moved -38.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) have changed -29.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.54.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -130.6%.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.85% with a share float percentage of 38.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyliion Holdings Corp. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.6 Million shares worth more than $125.27 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 2.17 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.82 Million and represent 1.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 2598038 shares of worth $42.82 Million while later fund manager owns 2.18 Million shares of worth $36Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.