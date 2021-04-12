The consensus among analysts is that Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.89.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) trade information

Sporting 4.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 05 when the DQ stock price touched $77.09- or saw a rise of 10.12%. Year-to-date, Daqo New Energy Corp. shares have moved 20.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have changed -21.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $125.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $89.27 while the price target rests at a high of $178. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +156.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.84% from current levels.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Daqo New Energy Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +83.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 204.07%, compared to 20.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.8% and 4466.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +62.3%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $297.97 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $296.48 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $168.83 Million and $133.52 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 76.5% for the current quarter and 122.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +46.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +315.5%.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.16% with a share float percentage of 75.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Daqo New Energy Corp. having a total of 249 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.85 Million shares worth more than $335.58 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 3.6 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $206.71 Million and represent 5.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.35% shares in the company for having 3020171 shares of worth $314.85 Million while later fund manager owns 3.02 Million shares of worth $314.46 Million as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.34% of company’s outstanding stock.