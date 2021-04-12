Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,993,202 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.32 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.56 on the day or -5.42% during that session. The GOEV stock price is -154.86% off its 52-week high price of $24.9 and 12.79% above the 52-week low of $8.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Despite being -5.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Apr 07 when the GOEV stock price touched $10.65- or saw a rise of 8.26%. Year-to-date, Canoo Inc. shares have moved -29.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) have changed -20.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +84.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.82% from current levels.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -12.3%.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.82% with a share float percentage of 11.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canoo Inc. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 2.5 Million shares worth more than $34.5 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Luxor Capital Group, LP held 1.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 2.5 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.5 Million and represent 1.06% of shares outstanding.