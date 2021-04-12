Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 12,092,939 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.47 Million, closed the last trade at $4.31 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 10.8% during that session. The EARS stock price is -53.13% off its 52-week high price of $6.6 and 83.16% above the 52-week low of $0.726. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 648.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.94 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information

Sporting 10.8% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Apr 08 when the EARS stock price touched $4.38-1 or saw a rise of 1.6%. Year-to-date, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares have moved 64.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) have changed -17.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 491.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 167.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 231.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.3 while the price target rests at a high of $14.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +231.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 231.79% from current levels.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +62.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +40.2%.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.46% with a share float percentage of 1.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Auris Medical Holding Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 63.92 Thousand shares worth more than $167.47 Thousand. As of December 30, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 63.02 Thousand shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $165.11 Thousand and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.