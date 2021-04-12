Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,152,282 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.65 Billion, closed the recent trade at $60.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.73 on the day or -1.2% during that session. The LYFT stock price is -13.35% off its 52-week high price of $68.28 and 64.58% above the 52-week low of $21.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 39 have rated it as a Hold, with 24 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Despite being -1.2% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Apr 06 when the LYFT stock price touched $65.35- or saw a rise of 7.98%. Year-to-date, Lyft, Inc. shares have moved 22.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have changed -9.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $66.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $88. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +46.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -50.2% from the levels at last check today.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lyft, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +132.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.23%, compared to 7.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -68.8% and 55.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28.8%.

31 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $555.98 Million for the current quarter. 31 have an estimated revenue figure of $678.17 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $955.71 Million and $339.35 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -41.8% for the current quarter and 99.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +50.9%.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.97% with a share float percentage of 97.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lyft, Inc. having a total of 594 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 46.17 Million shares worth more than $2.27 Billion. As of December 30, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 21.16 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.04 Billion and represent 6.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.7% shares in the company for having 18238479 shares of worth $1.02 Billion while later fund manager owns 6.94 Million shares of worth $341.2 Million as of December 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.