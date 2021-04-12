Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 5,155,254 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.75 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.37% during that session. The ET stock price is -19.23% off its 52-week high price of $9.55 and 37.83% above the 52-week low of $4.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 22.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Energy Transfer LP (ET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) trade information

Despite being -0.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 09 when the ET stock price touched $8.25-2 or saw a rise of 2.76%. Year-to-date, Energy Transfer LP shares have moved 29.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have changed -5.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.5 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is +99.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.37% from the levels at last check today.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energy Transfer LP shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +46.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -500%, compared to -7.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 187.5% and 92.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +24.6%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.37 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.44 Billion for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $11.63 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -118% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.9%.

ET Dividends

Energy Transfer LP is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.61 at a share yield of 7.74%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 9.85%.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.84% with a share float percentage of 45.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Transfer LP having a total of 822 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Group Inc. with over 133.62 Million shares worth more than $825.74 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackstone Group Inc. held 4.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 68.18 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $421.38 Million and represent 2.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.1% shares in the company for having 56733845 shares of worth $350.62 Million while later fund manager owns 33.22 Million shares of worth $205.31 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.