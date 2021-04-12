Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,696,597 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.55 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -2.48% during that session. The AGC stock price is -31.71% off its 52-week high price of $18.11 and 21.53% above the 52-week low of $10.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 197.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 421.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +0%.

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.87% with a share float percentage of 24.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altimeter Growth Corp. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clearlake Capital Group, LP with over 2.5 Million shares worth more than $32.15 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Clearlake Capital Group, LP held 5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JS Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.5 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.15 Million and represent 5% of shares outstanding.