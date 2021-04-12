UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 11,423,045 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.81 Billion, closed the last trade at $19.96 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 3.96% during that session. The TIGR stock price is -92.89% off its 52-week high price of $38.5 and 87.37% above the 52-week low of $2.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Sporting 3.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Apr 09 when the TIGR stock price touched $20.25- or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, UP Fintech Holding Limited shares have moved 151.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) have changed 1.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.87, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.63 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.37% from current levels.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $270.24 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $40.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $138.5 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 95.1% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +297.6%.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.78% with a share float percentage of 6.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UP Fintech Holding Limited having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 1.37 Million shares worth more than $10.84 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 1.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., with the holding of over 1.1 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.73 Million and represent 0.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 69066 shares of worth $1.65 Million while later fund manager owns 40.05 Thousand shares of worth $955.26 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.