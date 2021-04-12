SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 11,580,843 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.84 Million, closed the last trade at $1.43 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.7% during that session. The SEAC stock price is -112.59% off its 52-week high price of $3.04 and 51.75% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 119.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) trade information

Sporting 0.7% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Apr 05 when the SEAC stock price touched $1.75 or saw a rise of 18.29%. Year-to-date, SeaChange International, Inc. shares have moved 2.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) have changed 23.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 590.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 60.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.86% from current levels.

SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SeaChange International, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +66.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -590%, compared to 6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -176.9% and 35.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -68%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.63 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.21 Million for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $19.31 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -76% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest +77.2%.

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.29% with a share float percentage of 22.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SeaChange International, Inc. having a total of 80 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.74 Million shares worth more than $2.44 Million. As of December 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 3.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.01 Million shares as of December 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.41 Million and represent 2.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.25% shares in the company for having 601750 shares of worth $580.93 Thousand while later fund manager owns 464.9 Thousand shares of worth $548.58 Thousand as of February 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.