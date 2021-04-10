During the last session, Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s traded shares were 488,916, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $147.6, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.11% or -$1.66. The 52-week high for the ZG share is $212.4, that puts it down -43.9% from that peak though still a striking +77.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.77. The company’s market capitalization is $35.08 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 677.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 846.8 Million shares over the past three months.

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. ZG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG): Trading Information

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) registered a -1.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.69% in intraday trading to $150.1 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.99%, and it has moved by 3.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.58%. The short interest in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) is 1.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $202.55, which implies an increase of 37.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $105 and $250 respectively. As a result, ZG is trading at a discount of 69.38% off the target high and -28.86% off the low.

Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Zillow Group, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) shares have gone up +39.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 109.09% against 7.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 200% this quarter and then jump 217.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.09 Billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.28 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.13 Billion and $615.44 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -3% and then jump by 108.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.8%. While earnings are projected to return 51.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 46.4% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s Biggest Investors

Zillow Group, Inc. insiders own 3.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.94%, with the float percentage being 99.37%. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 479 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.8 Million shares (or 25.85% of all shares), a total value of $2.15 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.43 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $737.67 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zillow Group, Inc. (ZG) shares are Baron Partners Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Baron Partners Fund owns about 2,750,000 shares. This amounts to just over 4.5 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $373.84 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.32 Million, or about 3.79% of the stock, which is worth about $315.18 Million.