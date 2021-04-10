During the last session, Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s traded shares were 365,310, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.1, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.13% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the YEXT share is $20.9, that puts it down -38.41% from that peak though still a striking +33.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.01. The company’s market capitalization is $1.89 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 846.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Yext, Inc. (YEXT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. YEXT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT): Trading Information

Yext, Inc. (YEXT) registered a 0.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.89% in intraday trading to $15.23 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.89%, and it has moved by 1.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.94%. The short interest in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is 8.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 7.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.41, which implies an increase of 8.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $21 respectively. As a result, YEXT is trading at a discount of 39.07% off the target high and -13.91% off the low.

Yext, Inc. (YEXT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Yext, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yext, Inc. (YEXT) shares have jump down -5.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.53% against 8.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40% this quarter and then jump 28.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.2%. While earnings are projected to return 27.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s Biggest Investors

Yext, Inc. insiders own 10.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.47%, with the float percentage being 80.63%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 217 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.97 Million shares (or 14.4% of all shares), a total value of $282.47 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.54 Million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 9.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $181.41 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yext, Inc. (YEXT) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology owns about 7,565,000 shares. This amounts to just over 6.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $128Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.72 Million, or about 3.78% of the stock, which is worth about $79.91 Million.