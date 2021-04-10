During the last session, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s traded shares were 544,556, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $298.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.09% or -$3.28. The 52-week high for the WIX share is $362.07, that puts it down -21.43% from that peak though still a striking +65.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $104.01. The company’s market capitalization is $16.82 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 686.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 732.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. WIX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.64.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX): Trading Information

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) registered a -1.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.01% in intraday trading to $307.4 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.66%, and it has moved by -2.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.29%. The short interest in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is 1.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $352.94, which implies an increase of 18.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $270 and $420 respectively. As a result, WIX is trading at a discount of 40.85% off the target high and -9.45% off the low.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -18.4%. While earnings are projected to return -77.4% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.8% per annum.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s Biggest Investors

Wix.com Ltd. insiders own 3.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.66%, with the float percentage being 90.42%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 575 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.27 Million shares (or 11.2% of all shares), a total value of $1.57 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.28 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.07 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc.. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Principal Mid Cap Fund owns about 1,985,468 shares. This amounts to just over 3.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $490.51 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 Million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $404.11 Million.