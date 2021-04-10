During the last session, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s traded shares were 437,363, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.34% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the TALO share is $16.81, that puts it down -43.31% from that peak though still a striking +54.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.39. The company’s market capitalization is $958.43 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 537.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. TALO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO): Trading Information

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) registered a -0.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.28% in intraday trading to $12.93 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.21%, and it has moved by -9.77% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 42.35%. The short interest in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is 3.16 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.71, which implies an increase of 42.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $21 respectively. As a result, TALO is trading at a discount of 79.03% off the target high and 10.83% off the low.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Talos Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) shares have gone up +73.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.12% against 15%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -105.9% this quarter and then jump 89.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 61.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.4%. While earnings are projected to return -737.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Biggest Investors

Talos Energy Inc. insiders own 5.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.77%, with the float percentage being 98.11%. Riverstone Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 25.58 Million shares (or 31.31% of all shares), a total value of $210.79 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.19 Million shares, is of Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.’s that is approximately 23.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $158.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) shares are MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund owns about 2,074,193 shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.55 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.57 Million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $16.57 Million.