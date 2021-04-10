During the last session, Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s traded shares were 702,190, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.11% or $2.25. The 52-week high for the KTB share is $57.1, that puts it down -0.26% from that peak though still a striking +76.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.53. The company’s market capitalization is $3.27 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 387.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 457.72 Million shares over the past three months.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. KTB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.83.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB): Trading Information

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) registered a 4.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.26% in intraday trading to $57.10 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.84%, and it has moved by 16.8% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.41%. The short interest in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is 2.68 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.57, which implies a decline of -2.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $74 respectively. As a result, KTB is trading at a discount of 29.94% off the target high and -29.76% off the low.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Kontoor Brands, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) shares have gone up +110.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.85% against 7.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 207.4% this quarter and then jump 336.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $597.72 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $510.49 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $504.5 Million and $349.25 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.5% and then jump by 46.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -36.8% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.7% per annum.

KTB Dividend Yield

Kontoor Brands, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 05 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kontoor Brands, Inc. is 1.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s Biggest Investors

Kontoor Brands, Inc. insiders own 8.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.64%, with the float percentage being 100.73%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 454 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 11.07 Million shares (or 19.3% of all shares), a total value of $449.01 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.38 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $299.3 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund owns about 3,700,000 shares. This amounts to just over 6.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $150.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.14 Million, or about 5.48% of the stock, which is worth about $132.72 Million.