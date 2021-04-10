During the last session, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s traded shares were 286,143, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.11% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the CCRN share is $13.68, that puts it down -7.21% from that peak though still a striking +64.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.5. The company’s market capitalization is $478.66 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 214.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 242.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. CCRN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.34.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN): Trading Information

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) registered a 1.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.78% in intraday trading to $12.86 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.66%, and it has moved by 0.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.86%. The short interest in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) is 807.79 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.71, which implies a decline of -0.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $15 respectively. As a result, CCRN is trading at a discount of 17.55% off the target high and -21.63% off the low.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) shares have gone up +90.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.65% against 0%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 3500% this quarter and then fall -6.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $289.2 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $237.33 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $210.06 Million and $216.78 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.7% and then jump by 9.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -35.8%. While earnings are projected to return 77.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.4% per annum.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s Biggest Investors

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. insiders own 5.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.78%, with the float percentage being 98.48%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 188 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.44 Million shares (or 14.49% of all shares), a total value of $48.22 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.47 Million shares, is of Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC’s that is approximately 6.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $21.94 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,339,443 shares. This amounts to just over 6.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 Million, or about 3.14% of the stock, which is worth about $10.45 Million.