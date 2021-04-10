During the last session, Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)’s traded shares were 312,271, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $143.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.94% or -$2.85. The 52-week high for the GTLS share is $166.14, that puts it down -15.45% from that peak though still a striking +82.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.78. The company’s market capitalization is $5.23 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 315.4 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 368.87 Million shares over the past three months.

Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. GTLS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.71.

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS): Trading Information

Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) registered a -1.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.19% in intraday trading to $151.7 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.15%, and it has moved by -6.31% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 22.18%. The short interest in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) is 4.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $163.71, which implies an increase of 13.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44 and $190 respectively. As a result, GTLS is trading at a discount of 32.03% off the target high and -69.43% off the low.

Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Chart Industries, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) shares have gone up +94.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.43% against 13.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 24.6% this quarter and then jump 31.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $309.8 Million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $321.11 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $321.1 Million and $310.4 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -3.5% and then jump by 3.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18%. While earnings are projected to return 111.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 36.92% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)’s Biggest Investors

Chart Industries, Inc. insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 113.58%, with the float percentage being 114.21%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 388 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.45 Million shares (or 14.99% of all shares), a total value of $641.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.61 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $425.4 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,363,984 shares. This amounts to just over 6.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $338.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.02 Million, or about 2.8% of the stock, which is worth about $119.89 Million.