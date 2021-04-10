During the last session, Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)’s traded shares were 619,120, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.83% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the VYNT share is $17.5, that puts it down -335.32% from that peak though still a striking +47.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.11. The company’s market capitalization is $121.16 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 431.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. VYNT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $90, which implies an increase of 2138.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90 and $90 respectively. As a result, VYNT is trading at a discount of 2138.81% off the target high and 2138.81% off the low.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.7%. While earnings are projected to return 22.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.