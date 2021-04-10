During the last session, Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)’s traded shares were 354,885, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $118.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.43% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the VC share is $147.55, that puts it down -24.82% from that peak though still a striking +61.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.05. The company’s market capitalization is $3.3 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 262.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 270.43 Million shares over the past three months.

Visteon Corporation (VC) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. VC has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC): Trading Information

Visteon Corporation (VC) registered a -0.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.51% in intraday trading to $132.1 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.94%, and it has moved by -3.09% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -5.82%. The short interest in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) is 1.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $132.87, which implies an increase of 12.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65 and $158 respectively. As a result, VC is trading at a discount of 33.66% off the target high and -45.01% off the low.

Visteon Corporation (VC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Visteon Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Visteon Corporation (VC) shares have gone up +46.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 228.87% against 25.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 514.3% this quarter and then jump 131.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $720.03 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $686.04 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $643Million and $403.39 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12% and then jump by 70.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -9.49%. While earnings are projected to return -179.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)’s Biggest Investors

Visteon Corporation insiders own 0.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.74%, with the float percentage being 107.61%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 358 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.45 Million shares (or 12.35% of all shares), a total value of $432.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.76 Million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 9.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $346.66 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Visteon Corporation (VC) shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund owns about 1,263,047 shares. This amounts to just over 4.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $158.54 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 803.65 Thousand, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $100.87 Million.