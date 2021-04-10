During the last session, VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)’s traded shares were 691,462, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.21% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the VTSI share is $10.17, that puts it down -108.83% from that peak though still a striking +58.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2. The company’s market capitalization is $52.49 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 43.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.95 Million shares over the past three months.

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. VTSI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI): Trading Information

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) registered a -2.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.56% in intraday trading to $5.70- this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.57%, and it has moved by -4.51% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 38.35%. The short interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) is 6.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.33, which implies an increase of 71.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $10 respectively. As a result, VTSI is trading at a discount of 105.34% off the target high and 43.74% off the low.

VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that VirTra, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) shares have gone up +25.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.37% against -15.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 80% this quarter and then jump 137.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.5%. While earnings are projected to return -21.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 40% per annum.

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)’s Biggest Investors

VirTra, Inc. insiders own 3.9% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.67%, with the float percentage being 11.1%. Essex Investment Management Co Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 46.95 Thousand shares (or 0.59% of all shares), a total value of $165.27 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.44 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $75.48 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) shares are iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF owns about 6,564 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.41 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.9 Thousand, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $13.73 Thousand.