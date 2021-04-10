During the last session, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s traded shares were 752,052, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.74% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the VKTX share is $10.09, that puts it down -70.44% from that peak though still a striking +23.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.55. The company’s market capitalization is $438.87 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 753.95 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 Million shares over the past three months.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. VKTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX): Trading Information

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) registered a -3.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.5% in intraday trading to $6.40- this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.73%, and it has moved by -12.17% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 5.15%. The short interest in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is 8.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.71, which implies an increase of 232.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $40 respectively. As a result, VKTX is trading at a discount of 575.68% off the target high and 102.7% off the low.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.8%. While earnings are projected to return -51.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 40% per annum.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Biggest Investors

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 10.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.36%, with the float percentage being 58.78%. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.51 Million shares (or 11.48% of all shares), a total value of $47.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.32 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $29.93 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc.. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 3,968,710 shares. This amounts to just over 5.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.75 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 Million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $12.63 Million.