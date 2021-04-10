During the last session, Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s traded shares were 487,471, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.54% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the VNTR share is $5.48, that puts it down -18.87% from that peak though still a striking +75.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $492.08 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 370.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 620.5 Million shares over the past three months.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. VNTR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR): Trading Information

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) registered a 1.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.96% in intraday trading to $4.95- this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.96%, and it has moved by 12.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.27%. The short interest in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) is 385.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.1, which implies an increase of 10.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.75 and $7 respectively. As a result, VNTR is trading at a discount of 51.84% off the target high and -18.66% off the low.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Venator Materials PLC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) shares have gone up +121.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -171.43% against 20.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -81.8% this quarter and then jump 333.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $539.07 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $543.3 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $532Million and $456Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.3% and then jump by 19.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.3%. While earnings are projected to return 36.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.1% per annum.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s Biggest Investors

Venator Materials PLC insiders own 49.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33%, with the float percentage being 65.15%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.54 Million shares (or 7.96% of all shares), a total value of $28.26 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.18 Million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 6.7% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $23.78 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 8,538,871 shares. This amounts to just over 7.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 730.37 Thousand, or about 0.68% of the stock, which is worth about $2.42 Million.