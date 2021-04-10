During the last session, Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s traded shares were 431,235, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.08% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the VSTA share is $22.35, that puts it down -143.73% from that peak though still a striking +1.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.06. The company’s market capitalization is $761.22 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 148.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 79.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. VSTA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA): Trading Information

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) registered a -1.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.21% in intraday trading to $10.10 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.37%, and it has moved by -26.4% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -36.76%. The short interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) is 1.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 90.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 46.3% per annum.

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s Biggest Investors

Vasta Platform Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.24%, with the float percentage being 112.24%. Compass Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.04 Million shares (or 11% of all shares), a total value of $29.62 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.71 Million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 9.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.76 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) shares are Fidelity Latin America Fund (US) and Fidelity Latin America Fund (CDA). Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Latin America Fund (US) owns about 1,096,725 shares. This amounts to just over 5.9 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.77 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 Million, or about 5.9% of the stock, which is worth about $14.66 Million.