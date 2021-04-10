During the last session, Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s traded shares were 409,439, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $53.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.47% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the VRNS share is $75.33, that puts it down -40.12% from that peak though still a striking +65.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.35. The company’s market capitalization is $5.51 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.63 Million shares over the past three months.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. VRNS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS): Trading Information

Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) registered a 0.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.61% in intraday trading to $55.20 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.01%, and it has moved by -4.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.42%. The short interest in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is 5.05 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.85, which implies an increase of 33.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.67 and $84 respectively. As a result, VRNS is trading at a discount of 56.25% off the target high and -5.75% off the low.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Varonis Systems, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) shares have gone up +30.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -100% against 0.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.6% this quarter and then jump 20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $68.9 Million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $82.51 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $54.18 Million and $66.56 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.2% and then jump by 24% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -28.8%. While earnings are projected to return -14.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 48.8% per annum.

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s Biggest Investors

Varonis Systems, Inc. insiders own 1.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.64%, with the float percentage being 97.38%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 368 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.59 Million shares (or 8.09% of all shares), a total value of $468.32 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.51 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $464.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,546,298 shares. This amounts to just over 2.4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $138.87 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.45 Million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $149.89 Million.