During the last session, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s traded shares were 322,925, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $103.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.88% or -$3.07. The 52-week high for the RARE share is $179.65, that puts it down -73.61% from that peak though still a striking +51.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.1. The company’s market capitalization is $6.93 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 511.85 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 460.14 Million shares over the past three months.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. RARE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE): Trading Information

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) registered a -2.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.77% in intraday trading to $120 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.59%, and it has moved by -16.7% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -25.25%. The short interest in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) is 5.54 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $162.24, which implies an increase of 56.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $99 and $195 respectively. As a result, RARE is trading at a discount of 88.44% off the target high and -4.33% off the low.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) shares have gone up +9.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.9% against 8.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.5% this quarter and then fall -407.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $77.11 Million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $82.49 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $36.31 Million and $61.71 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 112.4% and then jump by 33.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5%. While earnings are projected to return 56.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.2% per annum.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s Biggest Investors

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. insiders own 5.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.84%, with the float percentage being 108.66%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 374 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.47 Million shares (or 14.15% of all shares), a total value of $1.31 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.26 Million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 10.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.01 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 5,548,958 shares. This amounts to just over 8.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $768.14 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.73 Million, or about 5.57% of the stock, which is worth about $515.81 Million.