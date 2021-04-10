During the last session, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)’s traded shares were 364,540, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.73% or -$0.73. The 52-week high for the TUFN share is $20.11, that puts it down -98.72% from that peak though still a striking +37.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.34. The company’s market capitalization is $368.86 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 160.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 458.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. TUFN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN): Trading Information

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) registered a -6.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.79% in intraday trading to $11.10 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.89%, and it has moved by -16.98% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -18.91%. The short interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) is 983.18 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.13, which implies an increase of 79.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $22 respectively. As a result, TUFN is trading at a discount of 117.39% off the target high and 48.22% off the low.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) shares have gone up +14.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.41% against 8.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.7% this quarter and then fall -73.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -24.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)’s Biggest Investors

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. insiders own 23.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.34%, with the float percentage being 70.77%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.57 Million shares (or 7.16% of all shares), a total value of $32.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.85 Million shares, is of Ibex Investors LLC’s that is approximately 5.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $23.09 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF owns about 2,517,109 shares. This amounts to just over 7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.41 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 790Thousand, or about 2.2% of the stock, which is worth about $14.15 Million.