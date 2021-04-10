During the last session, Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s traded shares were 421,057, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.5, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.22% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the TRIT share is $15.45, that puts it down -106% from that peak though still a striking +21.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.86. The company’s market capitalization is $623.97 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 769.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.39 Million shares over the past three months.

Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. TRIT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15, which implies an increase of 100% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $18 respectively. As a result, TRIT is trading at a discount of 140% off the target high and 60% off the low.

Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s Biggest Investors

Triterras, Inc. insiders own 62.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.2%, with the float percentage being 79.62%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.05 Million shares (or 9.68% of all shares), a total value of $88.85 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.21 Million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 2.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.38 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) shares are USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Russell Inv Co-U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund owns about 604,405 shares. This amounts to just over 0.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.41 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 319.89 Thousand, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $2.34 Million.