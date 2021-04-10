During the last session, The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s traded shares were 341,679, with the beta value of the company hitting 1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.35% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the SMPL share is $35.25, that puts it down -12.51% from that peak though still a striking +50.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.65. The company’s market capitalization is $3Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 607.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 715.27 Million shares over the past three months.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. SMPL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL): Trading Information

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) registered a -1.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.1% in intraday trading to $32.67 this Wednesday, Apr 07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.23%, and it has moved by -0.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.1%. The short interest in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) is 3.98 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.42, which implies an increase of 6.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $37 respectively. As a result, SMPL is trading at a discount of 18.1% off the target high and -20.2% off the low.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Simply Good Foods Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) shares have gone up +43.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.09% against 10%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.7% this quarter and then jump 18.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.2%. While earnings are projected to return -36.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.32% per annum.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s Biggest Investors

The Simply Good Foods Company insiders own 11.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.89%, with the float percentage being 112.26%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 268 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.39 Million shares (or 15.04% of all shares), a total value of $451.34 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.97 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $281.35 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 6,651,000 shares. This amounts to just over 6.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $208.58 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.64 Million, or about 5.89% of the stock, which is worth about $164.49 Million.