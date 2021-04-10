During the last session, The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)’s traded shares were 438,351, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.85% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the OLB share is $16.4, that puts it down -171.07% from that peak though still a striking +46.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.26. The company’s market capitalization is $39.64 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 99.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 582.52 Million shares over the past three months.

The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. OLB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB): Trading Information

The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB) registered a 1.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.05% in intraday trading to $6.58- this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.31%, and it has moved by -7.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.47%. The short interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) is 263.36 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9, which implies an increase of 48.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $9 respectively. As a result, OLB is trading at a discount of 48.76% off the target high and 48.76% off the low.

The OLB Group, Inc. (OLB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 77.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)’s Biggest Investors

The OLB Group, Inc. insiders own 57.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.7%, with the float percentage being 10.97%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.39 Thousand shares (or 0.19% of all shares), a total value of $51.34 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.86 Thousand shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.12 Thousand.