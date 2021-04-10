During the last session, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s traded shares were 491,041, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.1% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the MTW share is $23.85, that puts it down -15.55% from that peak though still a striking +64.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.24. The company’s market capitalization is $716.67 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 398.43 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 429.78 Million shares over the past three months.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW): Trading Information

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) registered a -0.1% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.49% in intraday trading to $21.61 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.15%, and it has moved by 15.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.07%. The short interest in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) is 2.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) shares have gone up +129.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -180% against -4.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 94.4% this quarter and then jump 114.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $339.78 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $373.61 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $329.2 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.2%. While earnings are projected to return -142.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)’s Biggest Investors

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. insiders own 3.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.88%, with the float percentage being 76.73%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.83 Million shares (or 8.16% of all shares), a total value of $37.69 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.71 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 7.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $36.12 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Clark Fork Trust-Tarkio Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,016,282 shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.53 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 852.6 Thousand, or about 2.46% of the stock, which is worth about $9.47 Million.