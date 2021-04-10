During the last session, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s traded shares were 749,276, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.06% or $3.49. The 52-week high for the SIG share is $65.84, that puts it down -7.79% from that peak though still a striking +89.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.45. The company’s market capitalization is $3.2 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 762.12 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.21 Million shares over the past three months.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. SIG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.66.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG): Trading Information

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) registered a 6.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.66% in intraday trading to $61.49 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.56%, and it has moved by 7.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 123.98%. The short interest in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is 5.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $53.4, which implies a decline of -12.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36 and $62 respectively. As a result, SIG is trading at a discount of 1.51% off the target high and -41.06% off the low.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Signet Jewelers Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) shares have gone up +202.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.73% against 13.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 141.5% this quarter and then jump 127.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.45 Billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.29 Billion by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $861.74 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 68.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.6%. While earnings are projected to return -166.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 7% per annum.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s Biggest Investors

Signet Jewelers Limited insiders own 3.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.6%, with the float percentage being 108.91%. Select Equity Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 295 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.55 Million shares (or 16.33% of all shares), a total value of $233.04 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.07 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 15.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $220.02 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3,505,057 shares. This amounts to just over 6.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $174.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.41 Million, or about 2.7% of the stock, which is worth about $38.55 Million.