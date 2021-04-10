During the last session, Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s traded shares were 856,237, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.36% or -$0.76. The 52-week high for the SANA share is $44.6, that puts it down -42.13% from that peak though still a striking +32.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.21. The company’s market capitalization is $5.88 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 300.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 921.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. SANA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.58.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.75, which implies an increase of 26.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35 and $45 respectively. As a result, SANA is trading at a discount of 43.4% off the target high and 11.54% off the low.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -118.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Biggest Investors

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (SANA) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 391,800 shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.04 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 181.79 Thousand, or about 0.1% of the stock, which is worth about $5.59 Million.