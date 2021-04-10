During the last session, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s traded shares were 445,952, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.21% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the LILAK share is $14.93, that puts it down -6.26% from that peak though still a striking +46.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.47. The company’s market capitalization is $3.26 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 697Million shares, and the average trade volume was 852.22 Million shares over the past three months.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. LILAK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK): Trading Information

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) registered a 0.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.64% in intraday trading to $14.14 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.09%, and it has moved by 3.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.69%. The short interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) is 6.22 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.17, which implies an increase of 7.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.5 and $19 respectively. As a result, LILAK is trading at a discount of 35.23% off the target high and -53.74% off the low.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Liberty Latin America Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) shares have gone up +55.59% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.3% this quarter and then jump 95% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.14 Billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.13 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $931Million and $848.9 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.3% and then jump by 33.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 99.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)’s Biggest Investors

Liberty Latin America Ltd. insiders own 7.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.13%, with the float percentage being 82.05%. Genesis Investment Management, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 278 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.83 Million shares (or 8.19% of all shares), a total value of $164.5 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.22 Million shares, is of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 7.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $157.71 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3,756,773 shares. This amounts to just over 2.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.17 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.12 Million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $20.98 Million.