During the last session, Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s traded shares were 587,150, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $60.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.49% or $3.16. The 52-week high for the HYFM share is $95.48, that puts it down -57.27% from that peak though still a striking +31.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.59. The company’s market capitalization is $2.07 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 632.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 458.2 Million shares over the past three months.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. HYFM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.25, which implies an increase of 27.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $67 and $95 respectively. As a result, HYFM is trading at a discount of 56.48% off the target high and 10.36% off the low.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 76.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s Biggest Investors

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. insiders own 51.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.31%, with the float percentage being 52.26%. AllianceBernstein, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 936.27 Thousand shares (or 2.77% of all shares), a total value of $49.23 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 561.36 Thousand shares, is of Driehaus Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $29.52 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 605,401 shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 507.53 Thousand, or about 1.5% of the stock, which is worth about $38.32 Million.