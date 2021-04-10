During the last session, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s traded shares were 336,318, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.63% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the ACER share is $5.84, that puts it down -93.38% from that peak though still a striking +55.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.35. The company’s market capitalization is $43.22 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 302.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. ACER has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.44.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER): Trading Information

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) registered a -1.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.73% in intraday trading to $3.17- this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.03%, and it has moved by -0.66% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 15.27%. The short interest in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) is 97.42 Million shares and it means that shorts have 67.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies an increase of 231.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $10 respectively. As a result, ACER is trading at a discount of 231.13% off the target high and 231.13% off the low.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.3%. While earnings are projected to return 29.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s Biggest Investors

Acer Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 15.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.67%, with the float percentage being 40.96%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 989.76 Thousand shares (or 6.92% of all shares), a total value of $2.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 360Thousand shares, is of J. Goldman & Co., L.P.’s that is approximately 2.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $943.2 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) shares are Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 78,723 shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $287.34 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 68.31 Thousand, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $178.97 Thousand.