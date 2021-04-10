During the last session, The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s traded shares were 685,213, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.3% or $1.77. The 52-week high for the BKE share is $43.11, that puts it down -0.4% from that peak though still a striking +70.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.76. The company’s market capitalization is $2.14 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 378.48 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 487.64 Million shares over the past three months.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. BKE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE): Trading Information

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) registered a 4.3% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.12% in intraday trading to $42.99 this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.1%, and it has moved by 9.1% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.05%. The short interest in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) is 4.78 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14, which implies a decline of -67.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $14 respectively. As a result, BKE is trading at a discount of -67.4% off the target high and -67.4% off the low.

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Buckle, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) shares have gone up +92.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.38% against 5.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 220.8% this quarter and then fall -40.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $203.32 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $207.11 Million by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $139.52 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 45.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -2.8%. While earnings are projected to return 24.1% in 2021, the next five years will return -8.88% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

BKE Dividend Yield

The Buckle, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 21, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Buckle, Inc. is 1.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.59%.

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)’s Biggest Investors

The Buckle, Inc. insiders own 40.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.7%, with the float percentage being 107.88%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 262 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.23 Million shares (or 14.53% of all shares), a total value of $211.18 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.1 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $148.87 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 4,616,766 shares. This amounts to just over 9.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $181.53 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.92 Million, or about 3.85% of the stock, which is worth about $73.77 Million.