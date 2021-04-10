During the last session, Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s traded shares were 816,507, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.03% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the TEN share is $13.12, that puts it down -22.05% from that peak though still a striking +73.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.85. The company’s market capitalization is $881.15 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 986.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 Million shares over the past three months.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. TEN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.66.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.33, which implies an increase of 24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $15 respectively. As a result, TEN is trading at a discount of 39.53% off the target high and 20.93% off the low.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Tenneco Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) shares have gone up +20.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -893.18% against 25.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 312.9% this quarter and then jump 134.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.37 Billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.45 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $3.84 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -46.2%. While earnings are projected to return -352.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.42% per annum.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s Biggest Investors

Tenneco Inc. insiders own 1.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.85%, with the float percentage being 58.96%. Icahn, Carl, C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.29 Million shares (or 9.24% of all shares), a total value of $77.23 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.43 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $46.91 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenneco Inc. (TEN) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 1,657,165 shares. This amounts to just over 2.1 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.74 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.29 Million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $13.63 Million.