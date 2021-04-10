During the last session, Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX)’s traded shares were 646,515, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.09% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the TRX share is $1.91, that puts it down -223.73% from that peak though still a striking +23.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $148.61 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 994.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.96 Million shares over the past three months.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. TRX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX): Trading Information

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) registered a 1.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.84% in intraday trading to $0.616 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.79%, and it has moved by -11.34% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -11.1%. The short interest in Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX) is 1.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.5, which implies an increase of 154.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.5 and $1.5 respectively. As a result, TRX is trading at a discount of 154.24% off the target high and 154.24% off the low.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -1.3%. While earnings are projected to return 59.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX)’s Biggest Investors

Tanzanian Gold Corporation insiders own 3.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.66%, with the float percentage being 0.68%. HighTower Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 277.5 Thousand shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $183.07 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 277Thousand shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $182.74 Thousand.