During the last session, Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s traded shares were 904,716, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.17% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the SUM share is $31, that puts it down -6.24% from that peak though still a striking +64.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.37. The company’s market capitalization is $3.4 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 Million shares over the past three months.

Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. SUM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.47.

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM): Trading Information

Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) registered a 2.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.53% in intraday trading to $29.63 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.93%, and it has moved by 0.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.32%. The short interest in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) is 8.81 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.21, which implies an increase of 0.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $35 respectively. As a result, SUM is trading at a discount of 19.95% off the target high and -45.17% off the low.

Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Summit Materials, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) shares have gone up +57.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.1% against 15.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.1% this quarter and then jump 4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $351.75 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $616.29 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $342.41 Million and $548.04 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.7% and then jump by 12.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34%. While earnings are projected to return 129.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)’s Biggest Investors

Summit Materials, Inc. insiders own 0.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.91%, with the float percentage being 102.57%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 306 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.11 Million shares (or 8.84% of all shares), a total value of $203.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.36 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $187.88 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 5,108,882 shares. This amounts to just over 4.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $102.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.32 Million, or about 3.77% of the stock, which is worth about $88.61 Million.