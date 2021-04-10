During the last session, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s traded shares were 309,106, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $68.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.36% or -$2.4. The 52-week high for the SWTX share is $96.48, that puts it down -39.93% from that peak though still a striking +63.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.37. The company’s market capitalization is $3.38 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 324.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 384.64 Million shares over the past three months.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SWTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.51.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX): Trading Information

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) registered a -3.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.99% in intraday trading to $75.76 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.04%, and it has moved by -8.18% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -4.92%. The short interest in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) is 3.42 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $108.4, which implies an increase of 57.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100 and $124 respectively. As a result, SWTX is trading at a discount of 79.84% off the target high and 45.03% off the low.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 10.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Biggest Investors

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 14.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.48%, with the float percentage being 98.41%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 196 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.41 Million shares (or 15.12% of all shares), a total value of $537.11 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.28 Million shares, is of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC’s that is approximately 14.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $528.04 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (SWTX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1,248,109 shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $107.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 654.16 Thousand, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $56.29 Million.