During the last session, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s traded shares were 456,353, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.96% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the SBGI share is $39.6, that puts it down -32.71% from that peak though still a striking +54.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.45. The company’s market capitalization is $2.21 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 977.6 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 876.23 Million shares over the past three months.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. SBGI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.98.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI): Trading Information

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) registered a -0.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.8% in intraday trading to $30.70 this Wednesday, Apr 07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.3%, and it has moved by -19.89% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -6.31%. The short interest in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) is 2.92 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.57, which implies an increase of 5.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $40 respectively. As a result, SBGI is trading at a discount of 34.05% off the target high and -32.98% off the low.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) shares have gone up +59.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -138.27% against -2.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -246.7% this quarter and then fall -171.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.48 Billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.56 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.61 Billion and $1.41 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -8.2% and then jump by 10.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -1.14%. While earnings are projected to return 80.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.6% per annum.

SBGI Dividend Yield

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is 0.8, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.52%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s Biggest Investors

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. insiders own 8.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.88%, with the float percentage being 105.75%. HG Vora Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.75 Million shares (or 9.38% of all shares), a total value of $151.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.29 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $136.73 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,287,191 shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 Million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $35.22 Million.