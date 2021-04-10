During the last session, SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s traded shares were 527,563, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.13% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the SCPL share is $21.74, that puts it down -27.88% from that peak though still a striking +51.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.31. The company’s market capitalization is $388.65 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 651.75 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 740.3 Million shares over the past three months.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. SCPL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL): Trading Information

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) registered a -2.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.47% in intraday trading to $17.43 this Thursday, Apr 08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.16%, and it has moved by -0.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.74%. The short interest in SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) is 1.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.8, which implies an increase of 22.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.8 and $25 respectively. As a result, SCPL is trading at a discount of 47.06% off the target high and -12.94% off the low.

SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SciPlay Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) shares have jump down -5.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.42% against 22.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.1% this quarter and then fall -14.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $145.42 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $148.17 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $119.93 Million and $165.6 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.3% and then fell by -10.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -40% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.9% per annum.

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s Biggest Investors

SciPlay Corporation insiders own 3.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.52%, with the float percentage being 95.58%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 136 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.99 Million shares (or 13.08% of all shares), a total value of $41.41 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.88 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $26.1 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information owns about 1,639,333 shares. This amounts to just over 7.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.41 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 704.3 Thousand, or about 3.08% of the stock, which is worth about $12.78 Million.