During the last session, Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s traded shares were 563,014, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $58.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.57% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the RCII share is $64.79, that puts it down -11.46% from that peak though still a striking +74.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.05. The company’s market capitalization is $3.16 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 451.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 657.26 Million shares over the past three months.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. RCII has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.11.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII): Trading Information

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) registered a 0.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.52% in intraday trading to $60.25 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.44%, and it has moved by -2.34% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 51.82%. The short interest in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) is 1.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.71, which implies an increase of 16.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $62 and $75 respectively. As a result, RCII is trading at a discount of 29.02% off the target high and 6.66% off the low.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Rent-A-Center, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) shares have gone up +78.7% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.29% against -3.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.7% this quarter and then jump 52.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $955.96 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $701.94 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.2%. While earnings are projected to return 20.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

RCII Dividend Yield

Rent-A-Center, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 04 and May 10, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Rent-A-Center, Inc. is 1.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s Biggest Investors

Rent-A-Center, Inc. insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.6%, with the float percentage being 95%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 372 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.74 Million shares (or 14.22% of all shares), a total value of $296.19 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.21 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 13.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $276.25 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3,264,908 shares. This amounts to just over 6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $188.58 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.83 Million, or about 3.36% of the stock, which is worth about $69.96 Million.