During the last session, Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s traded shares were 300,573, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.96% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the RDUS share is $26.16, that puts it down -34.22% from that peak though still a striking +47.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.15. The company’s market capitalization is $913.97 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 508.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 505.76 Million shares over the past three months.

Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. RDUS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS): Trading Information

Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) registered a -1.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.98% in intraday trading to $21.18 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.85%, and it has moved by -9.22% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 9.13%. The short interest in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) is 5.75 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.5, which implies an increase of 25.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $33 respectively. As a result, RDUS is trading at a discount of 69.32% off the target high and -7.64% off the low.

Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Radius Health, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) shares have gone up +46.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -60.43% against 16.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.6% this quarter and then jump 68.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60.81 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $61.93 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $47.92 Million and $47.4 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.9% and then jump by 30.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.7%. While earnings are projected to return 18.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 29.6% per annum.

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s Biggest Investors

Radius Health, Inc. insiders own 0.3% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.61%, with the float percentage being 107.93%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 200 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.53 Million shares (or 16.06% of all shares), a total value of $134.51 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.35 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 13.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $113.4 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund owns about 2,157,814 shares. This amounts to just over 4.6 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.54 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.51 Million, or about 3.21% of the stock, which is worth about $28.06 Million.