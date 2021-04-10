During the last session, Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s traded shares were 489,552, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.25% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the QTNT share is $10.38, that puts it down -159.5% from that peak though still a striking +14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.44. The company’s market capitalization is $404.53 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 530.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 875.89 Million shares over the past three months.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. QTNT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT): Trading Information

Quotient Limited (QTNT) registered a 0.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.25% in intraday trading to $4.01- this Friday, Apr 09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.99%, and it has moved by -6.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.22%. The short interest in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) is 4.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.33, which implies an increase of 208.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $14 respectively. As a result, QTNT is trading at a discount of 250% off the target high and 150% off the low.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Quotient Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Quotient Limited (QTNT) shares have jump down -29.7% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.47% against 23.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.1% this quarter and then jump 21.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.8 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.2 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.7 Million and $8.67 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.1% and then jump by 6.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.5%. While earnings are projected to return 25.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s Biggest Investors

Quotient Limited insiders own 1.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.35%, with the float percentage being 94.11%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.2 Million shares (or 16.02% of all shares), a total value of $84.41 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.25 Million shares, is of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s that is approximately 9.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $48.2 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quotient Limited (QTNT) shares are Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd owns about 2,865,766 shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.37 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 Million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $11.67 Million.