During the last session, Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s traded shares were 661,386, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.6, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.48% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the DTIL share is $16.6, that puts it down -93.02% from that peak though still a striking +48.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.45. The company’s market capitalization is $490.08 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 544.95 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.08 Million shares over the past three months.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. DTIL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.5.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL): Trading Information

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) registered a -3.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.25% in intraday trading to $10.65 this Monday, Apr 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.75%, and it has moved by -25.73% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 3.12%. The short interest in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) is 3.47 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.13, which implies an increase of 110.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $27 respectively. As a result, DTIL is trading at a discount of 213.95% off the target high and -6.98% off the low.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Precision BioSciences, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) shares have gone up +22.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.31% against 8.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.8% this quarter and then jump 17.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 5.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s Biggest Investors

Precision BioSciences, Inc. insiders own 11.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.63%, with the float percentage being 55.96%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 168 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.06 Million shares (or 7.13% of all shares), a total value of $33.88 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.02 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $33.54 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4,062,000 shares. This amounts to just over 7.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.88 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.76 Million, or about 3.1% of the stock, which is worth about $21.11 Million.