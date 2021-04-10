During the last session, PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s traded shares were 920,131, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.61% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the PDCE share is $42.79, that puts it down -22.89% from that peak though still a striking +77.4% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.87. The company’s market capitalization is $3.46 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 Million shares over the past three months.

PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. PDCE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.81.

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE): Trading Information

PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) registered a -1.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.29% in intraday trading to $36.38 this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.2%, and it has moved by -8.01% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 69.61%. The short interest in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) is 7.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.76, which implies an increase of 34.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33 and $60 respectively. As a result, PDCE is trading at a discount of 72.31% off the target high and -5.23% off the low.

PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that PDC Energy, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) shares have gone up +180.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 73.4% against 15%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 110% this quarter and then jump 614.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $385.89 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $437.69 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $757.03 Million and $251.96 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -49% and then jump by 73.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -33.4%. While earnings are projected to return -733% in 2021, the next five years will return 27.2% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s Biggest Investors

PDC Energy, Inc. insiders own 1.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 105.73%, with the float percentage being 107.21%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 332 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.03 Million shares (or 16.07% of all shares), a total value of $329.16 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.25 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $210.52 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6,672,591 shares. This amounts to just over 6.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $233.21 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.86 Million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $58.71 Million.