During the last session, Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s traded shares were 462,130, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.34% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the PAYA share is $15, that puts it down -28.1% from that peak though still a striking +14.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.03. The company’s market capitalization is $1.46 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 Million shares over the past three months.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. PAYA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.67, which implies an increase of 33.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $18 respectively. As a result, PAYA is trading at a discount of 53.71% off the target high and 28.1% off the low.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -108.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s Biggest Investors

Paya Holdings Inc. insiders own 8.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.5%, with the float percentage being 93.26%. GTCR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 55.23 Million shares (or 43.6% of all shares), a total value of $750.08 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.87 Million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 5.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $93.25 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 6,200,000 shares. This amounts to just over 4.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.5 Million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $47.53 Million.