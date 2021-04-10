During the last session, PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s traded shares were 624,037, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.05% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the PAE share is $11.58, that puts it down -37.04% from that peak though still a striking +27.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.15. The company’s market capitalization is $804.86 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 515.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 641.46 Million shares over the past three months.

PAE Incorporated (PAE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. PAE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE): Trading Information

PAE Incorporated (PAE) registered a -1.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.91% in intraday trading to $9.38- this Tuesday, Apr 06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.41%, and it has moved by -0.47% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -7.95%. The short interest in PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) is 2.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.5, which implies an increase of 59.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.5 and $16 respectively. As a result, PAE is trading at a discount of 89.35% off the target high and 24.26% off the low.

PAE Incorporated (PAE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 514% in 2021, the next five years will return 78.45% per annum.

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE)’s Biggest Investors

PAE Incorporated insiders own 9.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.34%, with the float percentage being 92.91%. Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.92 Million shares (or 22.48% of all shares), a total value of $192.04 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.8 Million shares, is of Grosvenor Holdings, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 8.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $71.63 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PAE Incorporated (PAE) shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund owns about 4,620,676 shares. This amounts to just over 4.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.3 Million, or about 2.47% of the stock, which is worth about $19.09 Million.